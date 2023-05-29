profile
Resident Evil 4 Remake
6
Likers
name : Resident Evil 4 Remake
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
dormir13hparjour
1
Like
Likers
dormir13hparjour
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 7
visites since opening : 12517
dormir13hparjour > blog
Separate Ways sur RE4 Remake sera payant ?
Vous pensez qu'ils vendront la campagne à combien ?

Franchement Capcom...

Leon - Lol
    tags : re4 remake
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/29/2023 at 01:14 PM by dormir13hparjour
    comments (10)
    bigsnake posted the 05/29/2023 at 01:43 PM
    Moi je le vois gratuit franchement après si c'est payant 20€ max .
    victornewman posted the 05/29/2023 at 01:55 PM
    rien a voir mais les costumes Classique de Street fighter 6 seront t'ils gratuits ?
    kinectical posted the 05/29/2023 at 02:12 PM
    Étant donner que le DLC RE 3 remake était vendu à prix maximum comme un vrai jeux tu peut t’attendre à payer au moins 30$ pour ce DLC
    xynot posted the 05/29/2023 at 02:45 PM
    C’est Capcom
    torotoro59 posted the 05/29/2023 at 03:26 PM
    Payant? Ooooh yeah (duffman style)
    kakazu posted the 05/29/2023 at 04:06 PM
    kinectical Ya eu un dlc pour resident evil 3?
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/29/2023 at 04:08 PM
    J’avais cru entendre que le DLC avec Ada serait gratuit, comme le mode Mercenaries donc si Capcom ose faire payer, je regarderai gratuitement le DLC sur YouTube
    kinectical posted the 05/29/2023 at 04:19 PM
    kakazu ces du sarcasme …. Le jeu en lui même étais un DLC vendu a prix fort cetais une énorme blague un énorme FUCK YOU de la part de Capcom
    kakazu posted the 05/29/2023 at 04:20 PM
    kinectical Ahhh je l'avais pas du tout compris comme ça
    Effectivement le jeu était un dlc vraiment court et passages supprimés
    akiru posted the 05/29/2023 at 04:30 PM
    victornewman Ba oui haha
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo