accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
6
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
crush
,
kurosama
,
minx
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
torotoro59
,
esets
name :
Resident Evil 4 Remake
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
dormir13hparjour
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
7
visites since opening :
12517
dormir13hparjour
> blog
Separate Ways sur RE4 Remake sera payant ?
Vous pensez qu'ils vendront la campagne à combien ?
Franchement Capcom...
Leon
-
Lol
tags :
re4 remake
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/29/2023 at 01:14 PM by
dormir13hparjour
comments (
10
)
bigsnake
posted
the 05/29/2023 at 01:43 PM
Moi je le vois gratuit franchement après si c'est payant 20€ max .
victornewman
posted
the 05/29/2023 at 01:55 PM
rien a voir mais les costumes Classique de Street fighter 6 seront t'ils gratuits ?
kinectical
posted
the 05/29/2023 at 02:12 PM
Étant donner que le DLC RE 3 remake était vendu à prix maximum comme un vrai jeux tu peut t’attendre à payer au moins 30$ pour ce DLC
xynot
posted
the 05/29/2023 at 02:45 PM
C’est Capcom
torotoro59
posted
the 05/29/2023 at 03:26 PM
Payant? Ooooh yeah (duffman style)
kakazu
posted
the 05/29/2023 at 04:06 PM
kinectical
Ya eu un dlc pour resident evil 3?
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/29/2023 at 04:08 PM
J’avais cru entendre que le DLC avec Ada serait gratuit, comme le mode Mercenaries donc si Capcom ose faire payer, je regarderai gratuitement le DLC sur YouTube
kinectical
posted
the 05/29/2023 at 04:19 PM
kakazu
ces du sarcasme …. Le jeu en lui même étais un DLC vendu a prix fort cetais une énorme blague un énorme FUCK YOU de la part de Capcom
kakazu
posted
the 05/29/2023 at 04:20 PM
kinectical
Ahhh je l'avais pas du tout compris comme ça
Effectivement le jeu était un dlc vraiment court et passages supprimés
akiru
posted
the 05/29/2023 at 04:30 PM
victornewman
Ba oui haha
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Effectivement le jeu était un dlc vraiment court et passages supprimés