name :
Forza Motorsport 2023
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Turn 10
genre :
course
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
mugimando
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
link49
,
tvirus
,
kurosama
,
vyse
,
binou87
,
raph64
,
minx
,
bigbos
,
shmawlk44
,
roxloud
gameslover
gameslover
> blog
FM : Une image lors du playtest fuite
Repérée ces derniers jours sur plusieurs forums, cette image proviens du playtest multi qui as eu lieu le 9 fevrier.
xboxygen
-
https://www.xboxygen.com/News/44700-Forza-Motorsport-une-image-de-gameplay-en-fuite-avant-une-presentation-prochaine
phase1
posted the 04/18/2023 at 02:22 PM by
gameslover
comments (
6
)
skuldleif
posted
the 04/18/2023 at 02:24 PM
osef de ce jeu + le jeu sera magnifique tu le sais je le sais tout le monde sais
naoshige11
posted
the 04/18/2023 at 02:28 PM
Potentiel seul jeu avec Starfield qui me ferais acheter une Series X cette année. Ah si y'a le multi d'Halo aussi.
ouken
posted
the 04/18/2023 at 02:28 PM
vue comme le 7 et beau c'est sur même
hanackil
posted
the 04/18/2023 at 02:35 PM
Je testerai pour voir sur le gp mais chez ms j'attends comme un dingue starfield et stalker 2
suzukube
posted
the 04/18/2023 at 03:35 PM
Intel HD4000
dyson85
posted
the 04/18/2023 at 04:47 PM
Hâte d en voir plus.Malgré les longues presentations du jeu,les sequence de gameplay accumulés ne depassaient pas 1 mn.
