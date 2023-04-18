profile
Forza Motorsport 2023
name : Forza Motorsport 2023
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Microsoft
developer : Turn 10
genre : course
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
FM : Une image lors du playtest fuite
Repérée ces derniers jours sur plusieurs forums, cette image proviens du playtest multi qui as eu lieu le 9 fevrier.

xboxygen - https://www.xboxygen.com/News/44700-Forza-Motorsport-une-image-de-gameplay-en-fuite-avant-une-presentation-prochaine
    phase1
    posted the 04/18/2023 at 02:22 PM by gameslover
    comments (6)
    skuldleif posted the 04/18/2023 at 02:24 PM
    osef de ce jeu + le jeu sera magnifique tu le sais je le sais tout le monde sais
    naoshige11 posted the 04/18/2023 at 02:28 PM
    Potentiel seul jeu avec Starfield qui me ferais acheter une Series X cette année. Ah si y'a le multi d'Halo aussi.
    ouken posted the 04/18/2023 at 02:28 PM
    vue comme le 7 et beau c'est sur même
    hanackil posted the 04/18/2023 at 02:35 PM
    Je testerai pour voir sur le gp mais chez ms j'attends comme un dingue starfield et stalker 2
    suzukube posted the 04/18/2023 at 03:35 PM
    Intel HD4000
    dyson85 posted the 04/18/2023 at 04:47 PM
    Hâte d en voir plus.Malgré les longues presentations du jeu,les sequence de gameplay accumulés ne depassaient pas 1 mn.
