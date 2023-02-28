profile
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Indice exclusif sur l'histoire du DLC d'Elden Ring
...



A méditer !!
From Software Official
    tags : dlc elden ring
    posted the 02/28/2023 at 03:57 PM by dormir13hparjour
    comments (6)
    nikolastation posted the 02/28/2023 at 04:01 PM
    Et donc ? On en fait quoi de ton indice ?
    kujiraldine posted the 02/28/2023 at 04:02 PM
    Je ne comprends pas où tu veux en venir. L'image de l'annonce du DLC étant issue de l'univers d'Elden Ring, en retrouver des éléments n'a rien d'étonnant.
    A quoi tu penses ? Ça m'intéresse.
    lafibre posted the 02/28/2023 at 04:04 PM
    Une histoire sur l'importance du recyclage ? Oui évidemment, bien vu, ça c'est le FS qu'on aime.
    sora78 posted the 02/28/2023 at 04:11 PM
    T'inquiètes dormir13hparjour ne leur mâche pas le travail, ceux qui aiment enquêter et théoriser iront se renseigner
    victorsagat posted the 02/28/2023 at 04:28 PM
    La description de l’arme ? Pcq je suis perdu là
    denton posted the 02/28/2023 at 04:41 PM
    DS3
