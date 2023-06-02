https://twistedvoxel.com/playground-games-fable-playable-state/
- According to the LinkedIn profile of Playground Games producer, Vijay Gill, the studio’s forthcoming reboot of Fable is now in a playable state. In his profile, Gill states that he is preparing and facilitating regular game playthroughs of the game, alongside build reviews with key stakeholders.
posted the 02/06/2023
Oui.
c'est dans la ligné de tout ceci
Tu vois ce que je veux dire ?
Citation avant : " le directeur artistique a démissionné ou le game designer est parti vers d'autres horizons"
Oui oui on commence à connaitre