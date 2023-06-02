profile
Fable (nom provisoire)
name : Fable (nom provisoire)
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : RPG
other versions : PC Xbox Series X
Fable est maintenant dans un état jouable.
https://twistedvoxel.com/playground-games-fable-playable-state/

- According to the LinkedIn profile of Playground Games producer, Vijay Gill, the studio’s forthcoming reboot of Fable is now in a playable state. In his profile, Gill states that he is preparing and facilitating regular game playthroughs of the game, alongside build reviews with key stakeholders.
    posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:12 PM by lalisa
    comments (16)
    bigb0ss posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:15 PM
    skuldleif posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:23 PM
    le jeu de compulsion aussi apparemment
    ravyxxs posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:28 PM
    On fait des news maintenant lorsqu'un jeu est jouable dans les studios ? Putain les gars changer rien surtout...
    kinectical posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:33 PM
    Lol “tout va bien le jeu existe”
    lalisa posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:33 PM
    skuldleif


    Oui.
    skuldleif posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:38 PM
    ravyxxs bah on a des news quand jean jean quitte tel studio ou que le dev va mal ou soit disant mal
    c'est dans la ligné de tout ceci
    negan posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:40 PM
    Faudrait savoir s'il est jouable entièrement, la ça serait intéressant.
    kinectical posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:44 PM
    negan assez pour une démo bullshit cette année et à la sorti dans 2 ans on va avoir un truc complètement différent downgradé a mort
    negan posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:47 PM
    kinectical Rien à foutre.
    ravyxxs posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:48 PM
    skuldleif Moi j'aime pas les news comme ça,je préfère du concret,genre des leaks vidéos illégale ( ) ou légale. Là,qu'est-ce qui peut me faire bander ? Rien car c'est la base de tout projet. La build Apha ou Pre Alpha peut être jouable là,mais rien ne dit qu'elle ne changera pas,et que le stade du développement mettra plus ou moins beaucoup plus de temps (années).

    Tu vois ce que je veux dire ?
    skuldleif posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:50 PM
    ravyxxs tout a fait
    ostream posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:59 PM
    "Le développement se passe bien, le jeu est un jeu"
    Citation avant : " le directeur artistique a démissionné ou le game designer est parti vers d'autres horizons"
    Oui oui on commence à connaitre
    nady posted the 02/06/2023 at 04:07 PM
    Cyberpunk aussi était "jouable" à sa sortie hein
    mrpopulus posted the 02/06/2023 at 04:17 PM
    Super, rendez-vous en 2027
    kinectical posted the 02/06/2023 at 04:23 PM
    negan quand ces Xbox ces sure t’as rien à foutre des downgrade
    ducknsexe posted the 02/06/2023 at 04:54 PM
    Super
