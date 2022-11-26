accueil
kaga
Overwatch 2 dévoile son nouveau héros
Nouvelle vidéo pour Ramattra, prochain Tank qui sera disponible à la saison 2.
posted the 11/26/2022 at 07:19 PM by kaga
kaga
comments (
3
)
liberty
posted
the 11/26/2022 at 07:43 PM
C'est un perso de Destiny ?
idd
posted
the 11/26/2022 at 07:57 PM
liberty
shurax93
posted
the 11/26/2022 at 08:16 PM
A voir une fois en main en tous cas il est stylé.
