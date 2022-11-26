profile
Overwatch 2
name : Overwatch 2
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Overwatch 2 dévoile son nouveau héros
Nouvelle vidéo pour Ramattra, prochain Tank qui sera disponible à la saison 2.

    shurax93
    posted the 11/26/2022 at 07:19 PM by kaga
    comments (3)
    liberty posted the 11/26/2022 at 07:43 PM
    C'est un perso de Destiny ?
    idd posted the 11/26/2022 at 07:57 PM
    liberty
    shurax93 posted the 11/26/2022 at 08:16 PM
    A voir une fois en main en tous cas il est stylé.
