name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
[Let's play] Soirée Elden Ring à 3 !


Petit Let's play trioliste en compagnie d'Iglou, Nekomiou et moi même sur Elden Ring, dans une soirée chill où se mêlent rigolades, envahisseurs, combats éclatés et jurons en tout genre !

Bon visionnage.


La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    posted the 11/23/2022 at 11:15 PM by obi69
