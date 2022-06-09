profile
en attendant que le Gamepass step up... les ajouts de Septembre


Aujourdhui
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Opus Magnum
- Train Sim World 3

Sept 13
- Ashes of the Singularity
- DC League of Super-Pets

Sept 14
- You Suck at Parking

Sept 15
- Despot's Game
- Metal: Hellsinger
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/09/06/game-pass-september-2022-wave-1-announce/?ocid=XGP_soc_omc_xbo_tw_Photo_lrn_9.6.1
    oloman334
    posted the 09/06/2022 at 01:28 PM by skuldleif
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 09/06/2022 at 01:42 PM
    Là y a rien qui m’intéresse heureusement j'ai Tinykin en ce moment
    bennj posted the 09/06/2022 at 01:45 PM
    Metal: Hellsinger trop cool j'avais envie de me le prendra après avoir testé la démo
    duketogo posted the 09/06/2022 at 01:51 PM
    Rien pour moi
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/06/2022 at 02:00 PM
    Je pensais qu’ils auraient mis biomutant vu que la maj next gen vient de sortir
    ravyxxs posted the 09/06/2022 at 02:15 PM
    J'avoue que quand ça va step up,plus le catalogue Activision Blizzard,on sera pas prêt
    dyson85 posted the 09/06/2022 at 02:16 PM
    Toujours pas cuphead..bizarre.
