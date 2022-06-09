accueil
en attendant que le Gamepass step up... les ajouts de Septembre
Aujourdhui
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Opus Magnum
- Train Sim World 3
Sept 13
- Ashes of the Singularity
- DC League of Super-Pets
Sept 14
- You Suck at Parking
Sept 15
- Despot's Game
- Metal: Hellsinger
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/09/06/game-pass-september-2022-wave-1-announce/?ocid=XGP_soc_omc_xbo_tw_Photo_lrn_9.6.1
posted the 09/06/2022 at 01:28 PM by skuldleif
skuldleif
shinz0
posted
the 09/06/2022 at 01:42 PM
Là y a rien qui m’intéresse heureusement j'ai Tinykin en ce moment
bennj
posted
the 09/06/2022 at 01:45 PM
Metal: Hellsinger
trop cool j'avais envie de me le prendra après avoir testé la démo
duketogo
posted
the 09/06/2022 at 01:51 PM
Rien pour moi
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/06/2022 at 02:00 PM
Je pensais qu’ils auraient mis biomutant vu que la maj next gen vient de sortir
ravyxxs
posted
the 09/06/2022 at 02:15 PM
J'avoue que quand ça va step up,plus le catalogue Activision Blizzard,on sera pas prêt
dyson85
posted
the 09/06/2022 at 02:16 PM
Toujours pas cuphead..bizarre.
