Hollow Knight
19
Likers
name : Hollow Knight
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Team Cherry
genre : action-aventure
other versions :
obi69
21
Likes
Likers
obi69
articles : 735
visites since opening : 973373
On reprend Hollow Knight


Après une pause estivale, Iglou reprend son longplay d'#HollowKnight.

N'hésitez pas à vous abonner pour être informé de la suite !

Bon visionnage !
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    minx
    posted the 08/25/2022 at 05:57 PM by obi69
