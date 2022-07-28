profile
Warhammer 40 000: Darktide se voit reporté
xbox est maudit

sortie pc initialement en septembre se retrouve le 30 novembre

sortie xbox aussi initialement septembre mais se retrouve non définit promesse de le sortir peu de temps apres

https://twitter.com/Darktide40K/status/1552685635219210240/photo/1
    comments (8)
    skuldleif posted the 07/28/2022 at 05:38 PM
    fretide posted the 07/28/2022 at 05:40 PM
    Ils sont pas maudits, juste incompétents chez xbox
    negan posted the 07/28/2022 at 05:43 PM
    On s'en tape il y en a 40 par an de Warhammer
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/28/2022 at 05:54 PM
    2 mois c'est r
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/28/2022 at 06:32 PM
    Ah oui d'accord, j'ai mal lu :/
    colt posted the 07/28/2022 at 06:44 PM
    Heuresement que je suis sur pc
    cliana posted the 07/28/2022 at 07:18 PM
    Pas grave, Phill a Gow en fin d'année, je veux dire God of War
    cliana posted the 07/28/2022 at 07:21 PM
    negan "On s'en tape il y en a 40 par an de Warhammer"



    1995 : Blood Bowl
    1996 : Warhammer : Dans l'ombre du rat cornu
    1998 : Warhammer: Dark Omen
    2006 : Warhammer: Mark of Chaos
    2008 : Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Battle March
    2008 : Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning
    2009 : Blood Bowl
    2014 : Warhammer Quest
    2015 : Blood Bowl II
    2015 : Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
    2015 : Mordheim: City of the Damned
    2016 : Total War: Warhammer
    2017 : Total War: Warhammer 22
    2018 : Warhammer: Vermintide 2
    2021: Warhamer:lost crusade [archive]
    2022: Total War: Warhammer 3

