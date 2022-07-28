accueil
skuldleif
> blog
Warhammer 40 000: Darktide se voit reporté
xbox est maudit
sortie pc initialement en septembre se retrouve le 30 novembre
sortie xbox aussi initialement septembre mais se retrouve non définit promesse de le sortir peu de temps apres
https://twitter.com/Darktide40K/status/1552685635219210240/photo/1
posted the 07/28/2022 at 05:36 PM by
skuldleif
comments (
8
)
skuldleif
posted
the 07/28/2022 at 05:38 PM
fretide
posted
the 07/28/2022 at 05:40 PM
Ils sont pas maudits, juste incompétents chez xbox
negan
posted
the 07/28/2022 at 05:43 PM
On s'en tape il y en a 40 par an de Warhammer
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/28/2022 at 05:54 PM
2 mois c'est r
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/28/2022 at 06:32 PM
Ah oui d'accord, j'ai mal lu :/
colt
posted
the 07/28/2022 at 06:44 PM
Heuresement que je suis sur pc
cliana
posted
the 07/28/2022 at 07:18 PM
Pas grave, Phill a Gow en fin d'année, je veux dire God of War
cliana
posted
the 07/28/2022 at 07:21 PM
negan
"On s'en tape il y en a 40 par an de Warhammer"
1995 : Blood Bowl
1996 : Warhammer : Dans l'ombre du rat cornu
1998 : Warhammer: Dark Omen
2006 : Warhammer: Mark of Chaos
2008 : Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Battle March
2008 : Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning
2009 : Blood Bowl
2014 : Warhammer Quest
2015 : Blood Bowl II
2015 : Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
2015 : Mordheim: City of the Damned
2016 : Total War: Warhammer
2017 : Total War: Warhammer 22
2018 : Warhammer: Vermintide 2
2021: Warhamer:lost crusade [archive]
2022: Total War: Warhammer 3
