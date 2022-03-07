profile
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder's Revenge
name : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder's Revenge
platform : PC
editor : DotEmu
developer : Tribute Games
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 6 en coop
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Mon long Play sur les tortues ninja
Longplay joué en compagnie de @blondexGF

Partie 01 :


Partie 02 :


Désolé pour le son pas terrible sur la partie 01, ça rendait pourtant bien sur Twitch...C'est corrié sur la partie 02.
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    posted the 07/03/2022 at 05:51 PM by obi69
