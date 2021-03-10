accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
7
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kevisiano
,
torotoro59
,
armando
,
esets
,
minx
,
plistter
name :
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder's Revenge
platform :
PC
editor :
DotEmu
developer :
Tribute Games
genre :
action
multiplayer :
1 à 6 en coop
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
21
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
,
ravyxxs
,
malcomz
,
lulah03
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
,
pxl
,
iglou2310
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
708
visites since opening :
926607
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Début live en coop sur TMNT dans quelques minutes !
Je démarre un live Twitch avec le poto @BlondexGF sur les tortues Ninja : venez nombreux !
La chaine Twitch
-
https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 06/25/2022 at 02:37 PM by
obi69
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo