Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder's Revenge
7
name : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder's Revenge
platform : PC
editor : DotEmu
developer : Tribute Games
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 6 en coop
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
obi69
obi69
articles : 708
visites since opening : 926607
Début live en coop sur TMNT dans quelques minutes !


Je démarre un live Twitch avec le poto @BlondexGF sur les tortues Ninja : venez nombreux !

La chaine Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
