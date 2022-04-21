Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
King kong et Godzilla dans Warzone


Rendez vous le 11 mai, pas plus d'infos pour l'instant.

    tags : call of duty warzone godzilla king kong
    posted the 04/21/2022 at 09:40 AM by totenteufel
    comments (2)
    e3ologue posted the 04/21/2022 at 09:44 AM
    ça peut pas être pire que le film
    playstation2008 posted the 04/21/2022 at 09:45 AM
    Lol
