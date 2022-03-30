profile
all
Witcher 3 maj next gen ps5 quand ?
Ils annoncent le nouveau witcher mais par contre aucune infos concernant la mise à jour next gen de the witcher 3 ? C'est aux oubliettes ?
    posted the 03/30/2022 at 06:16 PM by j49
    comments (8)
    liquidus posted the 03/30/2022 at 06:23 PM
    Ca a été annoncé, ca sera pendant le second semestre 2022
    madd posted the 03/30/2022 at 06:25 PM
    Sûrement cet été.
    madd posted the 03/30/2022 at 06:26 PM
    liquidus Second trimeste.
    altendorf posted the 03/30/2022 at 06:28 PM
    On attend aussi toujours la version physique de Cyberpunk 2077 sur next-gen
    goldmen33 posted the 03/30/2022 at 06:38 PM
    liquidus trimestre
    bigsnake posted the 03/30/2022 at 06:50 PM
    Je vois bien Mai pour les 7 ans .
    heracles posted the 03/30/2022 at 06:58 PM
    Ils vont sûrement la sortir par surprise comme Cyberpunk
    suzukube posted the 03/30/2022 at 07:01 PM
    Nous, sur PC, on a la MAJ Next-Gen depuis le 7 mai 2015
