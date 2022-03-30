accueil
Witcher 3 maj next gen ps5 quand ?
Ils annoncent le nouveau witcher mais par contre aucune infos concernant la mise à jour next gen de the witcher 3 ? C'est aux oubliettes ?
posted the 03/30/2022 at 06:16 PM by
j49
comments (
8
)
liquidus
posted
the 03/30/2022 at 06:23 PM
Ca a été annoncé, ca sera pendant le second semestre 2022
madd
posted
the 03/30/2022 at 06:25 PM
Sûrement cet été.
madd
posted
the 03/30/2022 at 06:26 PM
liquidus
Second trimeste.
altendorf
posted
the 03/30/2022 at 06:28 PM
On attend aussi toujours la version physique de Cyberpunk 2077 sur next-gen
goldmen33
posted
the 03/30/2022 at 06:38 PM
liquidus
trimestre
bigsnake
posted
the 03/30/2022 at 06:50 PM
Je vois bien Mai pour les 7 ans .
heracles
posted
the 03/30/2022 at 06:58 PM
Ils vont sûrement la sortir par surprise comme Cyberpunk
suzukube
posted
the 03/30/2022 at 07:01 PM
Nous, sur PC, on a la MAJ Next-Gen depuis le 7 mai 2015
