Praey for the Gods
7
Likers
name : Praey for the Gods
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : No Matter Studios
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
articles : 654
visites since opening : 843182
Et maintenant le Blapshème Dreki !


Poursuite de ma découverte de Praey of the Gods, le Shadow of the colossus-like développé par 3 indés.

Cette fois ci, 1er combat aérien face au 4ème "blasphème" : le Dreki.

Bonne vidéo.
La chaine collective - https://youtu.be/l4aXmODc6XI
    tags : praey for the gods gameforever.fr
    posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:25 PM by obi69
