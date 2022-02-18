accueil
Gran Turismo 7 PS5 96GB patch day one inclut
Voilà le tweet
https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1494123612063817729
posted the 02/18/2022 at 11:40 AM by
armando
comments (
4
)
armando
posted
the 02/18/2022 at 11:43 AM
Putain avant je pensais attendre l'été 2022, mais il me fait de plus en plus envie là.............
Vais attendre fin avril (si j'arrive) comme ca il sera déjà bien patché
kidicarus
posted
the 02/18/2022 at 11:54 AM
Heu et ce en plu de 110 de l'installation ?
armando
posted
the 02/18/2022 at 11:58 AM
kidicarus
Poids total 96 GB instal et patch
Mais avrec le temps ca sera plus
bladagun
posted
the 02/18/2022 at 12:01 PM
armando
je suis du genre ultra patient mais la j'ai craqué vu que mon dernier gran turismo était le 6 ça fait 9 ans du coup...
Vais attendre fin avril (si j'arrive) comme ca il sera déjà bien patché
Mais avrec le temps ca sera plus