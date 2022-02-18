[img][/img]
armando > blog
Gran Turismo 7 PS5 96GB patch day one inclut
Voilà le tweet

https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1494123612063817729
    13, minbox
    posted the 02/18/2022 at 11:40 AM by armando
    comments (4)
    armando posted the 02/18/2022 at 11:43 AM
    Putain avant je pensais attendre l'été 2022, mais il me fait de plus en plus envie là.............

    Vais attendre fin avril (si j'arrive) comme ca il sera déjà bien patché
    kidicarus posted the 02/18/2022 at 11:54 AM
    Heu et ce en plu de 110 de l'installation ?
    armando posted the 02/18/2022 at 11:58 AM
    kidicarus Poids total 96 GB instal et patch

    Mais avrec le temps ca sera plus
    bladagun posted the 02/18/2022 at 12:01 PM
    armando je suis du genre ultra patient mais la j'ai craqué vu que mon dernier gran turismo était le 6 ça fait 9 ans du coup...
