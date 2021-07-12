profile
-------------------------
0
Likers
name : -------------------------
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Infinity Ward
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 3 - Wii U - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
rider288
9
Likes
Likers
rider288
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 77
visites since opening : 109145
rider288 > blog
Ubisoft se lance dans le NFT
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/07/2021 at 05:27 PM by rider288
    comments (1)
    sid posted the 12/07/2021 at 05:30 PM
    Encore une raison de plus pour que j'ignore ubisoft
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo