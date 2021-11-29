profile
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy : The Definitive Edition
name : Grand Theft Auto Trilogy : The Definitive Edition
platform : PC
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Comment GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition a été planifié
Ce mec est un génie

    posted the 11/29/2021 at 03:20 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (1)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/29/2021 at 03:41 PM
    Il as été codé avec le Q ! La la la la la !

    https://youtu.be/aeePeVUW6-k />
    Si il y as plein de bugs tant pis, tu sera pas remboursé !
