Yakuza 4 : 4 fois plus de plaisir


Nouvelle vidéo live commentée dans le 1er chapitre e Yakuza 4 HD Remastered , le premier épisode qui nous fait pas contrôler un héros, mais 4 !

Bonne vidéo.
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    tags : sega yakuza 4 ps4 pro gameforever.fr hd remastered
    posted the 11/19/2021 at 07:52 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/19/2021 at 08:39 PM
    A fortiori la série qui me donne le cafard avec les Phoenix Wright a cause de la non-traduction
