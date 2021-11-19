accueil
name :
Yakuza 4
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
action
Yakuza 4 : 4 fois plus de plaisir
Nouvelle vidéo live commentée dans le 1er chapitre e
Yakuza 4 HD Remastered
, le premier épisode qui nous fait pas contrôler un héros, mais 4 !
Bonne vidéo.
La chaine collective
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
tags :
sega
yakuza 4
ps4 pro
gameforever.fr
hd remastered
posted the 11/19/2021 at 07:52 PM by
obi69
comments (
1
)
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 08:39 PM
A fortiori la série qui me donne le cafard avec les Phoenix Wright a cause de la non-traduction
