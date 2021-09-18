profile
Tales of Arise
19
Likes
Likers
Tales of Arise collector + Live
Petit stream découverte ce matin de Tales of Arise (no mic) :



Et au passage, petites photo de mon début d'unboxing du collector de Tales of Arise, enfin arrivé hier chez moi !













La chaine (pensez à vous abo!) - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
    posted the 09/18/2021 at 09:35 AM by obi69
