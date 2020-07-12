[img][/img]
Saturday Night Live pas mal cette parodie sur le manque de PS5
    posted the 12/07/2020 at 07:23 PM by armando
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 12/07/2020 at 07:36 PM
    Excellent
    jamrock posted the 12/07/2020 at 07:44 PM
    Ils tellement forts au SNL, dire que ça existe depuis presque 50 ans
    minbox posted the 12/07/2020 at 07:50 PM
    Cette console fait tellement parler d'elle...
    fretide posted the 12/07/2020 at 07:50 PM
    Lol
