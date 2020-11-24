Le jeu du MCU
profile
Mortal Kombat 11
4
Likers
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
bladagun
34
Likes
Likers
bladagun
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 228
visites since opening : 291420
bladagun > blog
all
Christophe Lambert arrive dans mk11
Je viens de le prendre sur Ps5, ce pack est fait pour moi !

    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    mithrandir, axlenz, opthomas, boyd, ravyxxs, kabuki
    posted the 11/24/2020 at 04:21 PM by bladagun
    comments (7)
    opthomas posted the 11/24/2020 at 04:25 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 11/24/2020 at 04:48 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gPDcsmX2LY
    ravyxxs posted the 11/24/2020 at 04:48 PM
    LOOOURD !!!
    jaysennnin posted the 11/24/2020 at 04:56 PM
    Hi...Lambert
    hollowar posted the 11/24/2020 at 05:06 PM
    Je suis pret a prendre le jeu rien que pour ca
    kabuki posted the 11/24/2020 at 05:08 PM
    bladagun posted the 11/24/2020 at 05:21 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr tellement culte.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre