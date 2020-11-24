accueil
name :
Mortal Kombat 11
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
Christophe Lambert arrive dans mk11
Je viens de le prendre sur Ps5, ce pack est fait pour moi !
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
mithrandir
,
axlenz
,
opthomas
,
boyd
,
ravyxxs
,
kabuki
posted the 11/24/2020 at 04:21 PM by
bladagun
comments (
7
)
opthomas
posted
the 11/24/2020 at 04:25 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 11/24/2020 at 04:48 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gPDcsmX2LY
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/24/2020 at 04:48 PM
LOOOURD !!!
jaysennnin
posted
the 11/24/2020 at 04:56 PM
Hi...Lambert
hollowar
posted
the 11/24/2020 at 05:06 PM
Je suis pret a prendre le jeu rien que pour ca
kabuki
posted
the 11/24/2020 at 05:08 PM
bladagun
posted
the 11/24/2020 at 05:21 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
tellement culte.
