Gran Turismo Sport
name : Gran Turismo Sport
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Polyphony Digital
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 24 en ligne
european release date : 10/18/2017
lexiz
lexiz
lexiz > blog
En attendant GT7...
Aller petite course sprint avec commentaires en différé, sur le punitif circuit de Bathurst.

    posted the 10/31/2020 at 07:32 PM by lexiz
    comments (12)
    minbox posted the 10/31/2020 at 07:44 PM
    J'espère que mon Driving Force GT sera enfin compatible avec la PS5 car avec la PS4 ça ne marche pas
    lexiz posted the 10/31/2020 at 07:46 PM
    minbox c'est très peu probable, faudra songer a changé de volant...
    idd posted the 10/31/2020 at 08:01 PM
    sympa
    minbox posted the 10/31/2020 at 08:14 PM
    lexiz le problème que je rencontre c'est que je joue sur mon canapé dans mon salon et je ne sais pas comment faire pour trouver un support pour volant dans cette configuration. Tu as une solution ?
    lexiz posted the 10/31/2020 at 08:21 PM
    minbox c'est un exemple, mais c'est un truc de ce genre qui pourrait règler ton problème
    minbox posted the 10/31/2020 at 08:22 PM
    lexiz ah oui j'ai vu qu'il existe un support pour volant donc c'est cool. Sinon niveau volant pas trop cher et à retour de force tu en a un à me conseiller ?
    lexiz posted the 10/31/2020 at 08:54 PM
    minbox nan malheureusement un volant acceptable en retour de force et une rotation a 900° coutera toujours un peu quand même. les bons volant actuels sont a 300e minimum...
    minbox posted the 10/31/2020 at 09:06 PM
    lexiz ah ok, je vais voir alors. D'abord la PS5 et la XSX et après le volant
    egguibs posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:21 PM
    minbox alors pour rendre ton volant compatible ps4 tu as le GIMX avec un cable et un raspberrry pi tu peux convertir le signal pour le rendre compatible avec la ps4

    enfin pour le support je peux te conseiller le mieux qui est parfait un un canapé

    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article407095.html
    egguibs posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:29 PM
    mieux je voulais dire miens
    minbox posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:40 PM
    egguibs merci mais c'est vraiment une usine à gaz après mais c'est vrai qu'il y a cette solution
    raf535 posted the 11/01/2020 at 12:07 AM
    sympas cette vidéo commentée
