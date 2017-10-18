accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Je vous aime mais j'ai choisi les voitures
profile
54
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
jaune
,
minx
,
lafontaine
,
supatony
,
e3payne
,
mickurt
,
anakaris
,
minbox
,
liquidus
,
nayth57
,
diablass59
,
gillesboy
,
beni
,
chester
,
asus
,
escobar
,
eljugadordelaplaya
,
hit
,
sakonoko
,
magium
,
linuxclan
,
kazuu
,
kyogamer
,
jojoplay4
,
deum
,
sujetdelta
,
oloman334
,
ravyxxs
,
hado78
,
spawnini
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
galneryus
,
spilner
,
cijfer
,
nekonoctis
,
megadante
,
kurosama
,
kenpokan
,
nduvel
,
monkeydluffy
,
binou87
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
torotoro59
,
tolgafury
,
tynokarts
,
misterpixel
,
lightning
,
idd
,
awamy02
,
ninja17
,
leonr4
,
smokeboom
,
aym
name :
Gran Turismo Sport
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Polyphony Digital
genre :
course
multiplayer :
1 à 24 en ligne
european release date :
10/18/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
zboobi
,
arrrghl
,
kasumi
,
heracles
,
minx
,
ravyxxs
,
kenpokan
,
zestarlight
lexiz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
47
visites since opening :
53367
lexiz
> blog
En attendant GT7...
Aller petite course sprint avec commentaires en différé, sur le punitif circuit de Bathurst.
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
jaune
,
idd
,
ikaruga
,
bulford
posted the 10/31/2020 at 07:32 PM by
lexiz
comments (
12
)
minbox
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 07:44 PM
J'espère que mon Driving Force GT sera enfin compatible avec la PS5 car avec la PS4 ça ne marche pas
lexiz
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 07:46 PM
minbox
c'est très peu probable, faudra songer a changé de volant...
idd
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 08:01 PM
sympa
minbox
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 08:14 PM
lexiz
le problème que je rencontre c'est que je joue sur mon canapé dans mon salon et je ne sais pas comment faire pour trouver un support pour volant dans cette configuration. Tu as une solution ?
lexiz
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 08:21 PM
minbox
c'est un exemple, mais c'est un truc de ce genre qui pourrait règler ton problème
minbox
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 08:22 PM
lexiz
ah oui j'ai vu qu'il existe un support pour volant donc c'est cool. Sinon niveau volant pas trop cher et à retour de force tu en a un à me conseiller ?
lexiz
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 08:54 PM
minbox
nan malheureusement un volant acceptable en retour de force et une rotation a 900° coutera toujours un peu quand même. les bons volant actuels sont a 300e minimum...
minbox
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 09:06 PM
lexiz
ah ok, je vais voir alors. D'abord la PS5 et la XSX et après le volant
egguibs
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 10:21 PM
minbox
alors pour rendre ton volant compatible ps4 tu as le GIMX avec un cable et un raspberrry pi tu peux convertir le signal pour le rendre compatible avec la ps4
enfin pour le support je peux te conseiller le mieux qui est parfait un un canapé
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article407095.html
egguibs
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 10:29 PM
mieux je voulais dire miens
minbox
posted
the 10/31/2020 at 10:40 PM
egguibs
merci mais c'est vraiment une usine à gaz après mais c'est vrai qu'il y a cette solution
raf535
posted
the 11/01/2020 at 12:07 AM
sympas cette vidéo commentée
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
enfin pour le support je peux te conseiller le mieux qui est parfait un un canapé
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article407095.html