Zenimax VS Oculus VR : le procès est lancé

Dans trois semaines, nous saurons si la nouvelle bataille juridique du moment mène à un simple coup d'épée dans l'eau, ou une bonne occasion pour Zenimax de renflouer tranquillement ses caisses.



Bloomberg vient en effet de livrer les premiers instants du combat juridique qui oppose la maison-mère de Bethesda à Oculus VR, le premier pointant s'être fait voler en partie la technologie VR qui a permis de faire l'Oculus Rift. Les avocats de Zenimax ont remis sur la table leurs arguments, à savoir de John Carmack est entré en contact avec Palmer Luckey il y a quelques années pour l'aider à améliorer le prototype VR qui deviendra (avec le temps) l'Oculus. Problème, à l'époque, Carmack était encore employé d'iD Software, et a donc (selon son ex-employeur) exploité son temps de travail ainsi que les technologies de Zenimax pour se lancer dans ce projet, preuve en est d'un prototype de DOOM 3 en VR montré à l'E3 2012, quelques mois avant le départ de Carmack qui a rejoint… Oculus VR.



En bref, pour Zenimax, le prototype de Palmer Luckey n'avait de base rien de viable et il ne serait jamais parvenu à pondre l'Oculus sans l'aide de Carmack et la technologie de Zenimax. Oculus VR qui se contente pour le moment de rétorquer que son adversaire ne souhaite que se faire de l'argent sur un hardware qu'ils n'ont jamais réussi à développer eux-même, faute de talent et de patience.



Les trois semaines de procès verront donc défiler quelques acteurs majeurs, dont Mark Zuckerberg vu que Facebook a racheté Oculus VR pour 2 milliards de dollars… soit l'équivalent de la somme demandée par Zenimax dans cet affrontement. Ce sera aussi l'occasion pour Palmer Luckey de donner des nouvelles, l'homme ayant pris soin de disparaître médiatiquement après avoir été accusé publiquement de soutenir (de manière détournée) Donald Trump lors de la campagne présidentielle.