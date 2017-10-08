Scan Manga
Scan Shingeki no Kyojin 95 et 96 VF
Shingeki no Kyojin




Bonjour à tous !

Les nouveaux chapitres de SnK sont disponible.

Votre dose mensuel avant la prochaine.

ICI pour le 95


ICI pour le 96

Bonne lecture à tous.
    lordguyver
    posted the 08/10/2017 at 04:54 PM by diablass59
    comments (3)
    diablass59 posted the 08/10/2017 at 04:55 PM
    testament odv78 dragonkevin rayzorx09 milo42 Draer lordguyver junaldinho cristaleus Eldren
    lordguyver posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:10 PM
    J'espère que Reiner ce fera butter en beauté je ne l'aime pas.
    shincloud posted the 08/10/2017 at 05:57 PM
    lordguyver Il ne mourra pas comme ça, c'est le seul personnage chez les Marh qui est conscient de ce qui se passe réellement, qu'il est plus ou moins dans le mauvais camps, la prochaine fois qu'il vont attaquer l'ile je suis persuader qu'il va tourné ça veste
