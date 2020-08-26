profile
name : Puyo Puyo Tetris
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Sega
developer : N.C
genre : puzzle
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Wii U -
gunstarred
Vidéo de présentation + date de sortie pour Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 "Ultimate Puzzle Match"
SEGA
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 "Ultimate Puzzle Match" sort le 8 décembre sur Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 et Steam.

    posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:25 PM by gunstarred
    comments (2)
    chiotgamer posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:26 PM
    Mais je vois pas ce qu'il peut apporter de plus au 1 (à part de l'argent dans les caisses de Sega et Tetris ).
    chiotgamer posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:27 PM
    Je veux bien Arle Nadja & Carbuncle dans Smash par contre.
