name :
Puyo Puyo Tetris
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
Sega
developer :
N.C
genre :
puzzle
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Wii U
-
Vidéo de présentation + date de sortie pour Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 "Ultimate Puzzle Match"
SEGA
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 "Ultimate Puzzle Match"
sort le 8 décembre sur Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 et Steam.
posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:25 PM by
gunstarred
comments (
2
)
chiotgamer
posted
the 08/26/2020 at 02:26 PM
Mais je vois pas ce qu'il peut apporter de plus au 1 (à part de l'argent dans les caisses de Sega et Tetris
).
chiotgamer
posted
the 08/26/2020 at 02:27 PM
Je veux bien Arle Nadja & Carbuncle dans Smash par contre.
