Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques 2020
name : Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques 2020
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : sport
multiplayer : oui
gunstarred
gunstarred
Présentation de 5 épreuves en 2D dans Mario & Sonic aux JO de Tokyo 2020
SEGA


L'éditeur met dans la lumière cinq nouvelles épreuves en 2D avec le kayak monoplace 1000m, le 400 mètres haies, le tir à la trappe, le saut en longueur et le saut de cheval.

Mario & Sonic 2020 comprend pour mémoire 21 épreuves en 3D, anciennes et nouvelles, 10 épreuves en 2D et du multijoueur en écran partagé ou online.


SEGA-Mag - http://www.sega-mag.com/Mario+e+Sonic+2020+illustre+cinq+nouvelles+epreuves+en+2D-news-12031.htm
    posted the 09/11/2019 at 04:19 PM by gunstarred
