SEGA

L'éditeur met dans la lumière cinq nouvelles épreuves en 2D avec le kayak monoplace 1000m, le 400 mètres haies, le tir à la trappe, le saut en longueur et le saut de cheval.



Mario & Sonic 2020 comprend pour mémoire 21 épreuves en 3D, anciennes et nouvelles, 10 épreuves en 2D et du multijoueur en écran partagé ou online.