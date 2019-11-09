accueil
name :
Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques 2020
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
sport
multiplayer :
oui
minx
,
aiolia081
,
anakaris
,
arrrghl
,
supatony
,
hyoga57
,
gunotak
,
leblogdeshacka
,
link49
,
momotaros
,
ninjah
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
kurosama
,
nicky
,
escobar
,
kabuki
,
terminator
,
neckbreaker71
,
musicforlife
,
raph64
,
darksly
,
killia
,
niveforever
,
sephiroth07
,
k1fry
,
gunhedtv
,
bananajj
,
alwayswin2
,
retrogameroom
,
chiotgamer
,
esets
Présentation de 5 épreuves en 2D dans Mario & Sonic aux JO de Tokyo 2020
SEGA
L'éditeur met dans la lumière cinq nouvelles épreuves en 2D avec le kayak monoplace 1000m, le 400 mètres haies, le tir à la trappe, le saut en longueur et le saut de cheval.
Mario & Sonic 2020 comprend pour mémoire 21 épreuves en 3D, anciennes et nouvelles, 10 épreuves en 2D et du multijoueur en écran partagé ou online.
SEGA-Mag
-
http://www.sega-mag.com/Mario+e+Sonic+2020+illustre+cinq+nouvelles+epreuves+en+2D-news-12031.htm
posted the 09/11/2019 at 04:19 PM by gunstarred
gunstarred
