Je vous aime mais j'ai choisi les voitures
Gran Turismo Sport
54
name : Gran Turismo Sport
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Polyphony Digital
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 24 en ligne
european release date : 10/18/2017
lexiz
lexiz
articles : 10
visites since opening : 10242
lexiz > blog
GT Sport : Maj 1.43 demain
Voila ça y est elle arrive demain mais pas avec Spa Francorchamps comme je l’annonçais dans mon post précédent.

Ce sera la pluie sur le Red Bull Ring en statique

https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/gran-turismo-sport-fait-enfin-tomber-la-pluie-mais-sur-un-seul-circuit-3050820373.html
    posted the 08/26/2019 at 06:37 PM by lexiz
    comments (6)
    gemini posted the 08/26/2019 at 06:40 PM
    Spa va arriver prochainement. Idem pour les circuits qui vont avoir la pluie petit à petit. Le rendu et les sensations ont l'air au top.
    mahatma posted the 08/26/2019 at 06:51 PM
    La Toyota corolla ont croirait la trueno de takumi dans Initial D ^^
    lexiz posted the 08/26/2019 at 06:52 PM
    gemini je teste ça demain j'en ferai certainement une vidéo tour explicatif avec un comparo sec vs pluie ça devrait être intéressant car sur circuit en pluie battante les trajectoires ne sont pas du tout les mêmes que sur le sec
    xslayx posted the 08/26/2019 at 07:02 PM
    Ils font vraiment un bon suivi que ce soie voiture et suivi, bravo à la team
    kurosu posted the 08/26/2019 at 07:04 PM
    mahatma d'itsuki
    victornewman posted the 08/26/2019 at 07:06 PM
    rtx on
