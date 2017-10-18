accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Je vous aime mais j'ai choisi les voitures
profile
54
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jaune
,
minx
,
lafontaine
,
supatony
,
e3payne
,
mickurt
,
anakaris
,
minbox
,
liquidus
,
nayth57
,
diablass59
,
gillesboy
,
beni
,
chester
,
asus
,
escobar
,
eljugadordelaplaya
,
hit
,
sakonoko
,
magium
,
linuxclan
,
kazuu
,
kyogamer
,
jojoplay4
,
deum
,
sujetdelta
,
oloman334
,
ravyxxs
,
hado78
,
spawnini
,
hyoga57
,
galneryus
,
spilner
,
cristaleus
,
nekonoctis
,
megadante
,
kurosama
,
kenpokan
,
nduvel
,
monkeydluffy
,
binou87
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
torotoro59
,
tolgafury
,
onykarts
,
misterpixel
,
lightning
,
idd
,
awamy02
,
ninja17
,
leonr4
,
smokeboom
,
aym
name :
Gran Turismo Sport
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Polyphony Digital
genre :
course
multiplayer :
1 à 24 en ligne
european release date :
10/18/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
zboobi
,
arrrghl
,
kasumi
,
heracles
,
minx
lexiz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
10
visites since opening :
10242
lexiz
> blog
GT Sport : Maj 1.43 demain
Voila ça y est elle arrive demain mais pas avec Spa Francorchamps comme je l’annonçais dans mon post précédent.
Ce sera la pluie sur le Red Bull Ring en statique
https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/gran-turismo-sport-fait-enfin-tomber-la-pluie-mais-sur-un-seul-circuit-3050820373.html
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/26/2019 at 06:37 PM by
lexiz
comments (
6
)
gemini
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 06:40 PM
Spa va arriver prochainement. Idem pour les circuits qui vont avoir la pluie petit à petit. Le rendu et les sensations ont l'air au top.
mahatma
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 06:51 PM
La Toyota corolla ont croirait la trueno de takumi dans Initial D ^^
lexiz
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 06:52 PM
gemini
je teste ça demain j'en ferai certainement une vidéo tour explicatif avec un comparo sec vs pluie ça devrait être intéressant car sur circuit en pluie battante les trajectoires ne sont pas du tout les mêmes que sur le sec
xslayx
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 07:02 PM
Ils font vraiment un bon suivi que ce soie voiture et suivi, bravo à la team
kurosu
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 07:04 PM
mahatma
d'itsuki
victornewman
posted
the 08/26/2019 at 07:06 PM
rtx on
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo