name : Gears 5
platform : PC
editor : Microsoft
developer : The Coalition
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One
diablo
diablo
articles : 462
visites since opening : 641108
diablo > blog
Gears Tactics confirmé lui aussi sur XBOX ONE

C'est donc Rod Fergusson lui-même qui confirme que Gears Tactics sortira lui aussi sur XBOX ONE même si l'on pouvait s'en douter.



    posted the 08/21/2019 at 08:41 PM by diablo
    comments (22)
    kinectical posted the 08/21/2019 at 08:45 PM
    Il étais putain de temps de le confirmer hein ...
    negan posted the 08/21/2019 at 08:45 PM
    negan posted the 08/21/2019 at 08:46 PM
    Pas besoin de changer de PC.

    Hop je decalotte
    nobleswan posted the 08/21/2019 at 08:53 PM
    Fuck yeah !
    Moi qui est poncer Mutant: Road to Eden, alors un jeu du même style avec l'univers Gears ça va être du gore.
    negan posted the 08/21/2019 at 08:57 PM
    nobleswan Faut que Microsoft achète Splash Dommage ils bossent très bien et on de très bonne relations avec TC.
    C'est eux qui gère Gears Tactics

    Ils pourraient faire d'autres version anniversary etc
    voxen posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:08 PM
    Arrrrrgh je déteste ce genre de jeux mais j'adore Gears, aidez-moi !
    negan posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:10 PM
    voxen Je déteste les cons et pourtant je joue avec Spawnini et calishnikov
    diablo posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:14 PM
    negan Tu détestes les vagins ?
    kirianu posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:16 PM
    Enfin la confirmation, manque plus qu'Age of Empire
    nobleswan posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:16 PM
    voxen Sale fou !

    negan Franchement c'est possible, ils travaillent avec eux depuis un petit moment maintenant. Et surtout ils sont situé dans l'un des trois pays ou Microsoft adorent faire leur emplettes (Tous leur studios sont situé aux US, UK et Canada..).

    Ils ont l'air de bien pigé la licence Gears, et ça pourrait devenir le nouveau Playground Games. Ils pourrait travailler sur un Spin off de Gears comme l'a fait PG avec Foza Horizon.
    negan posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:17 PM
    diablo
    negan posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:19 PM
    nobleswan Regarde leurs bio :

    Working on Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, Gears: Tactics, Gears of War 4 Multiplayer, Gears of War: UE

    C'est limite un studio Microsoft
    voxen posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:19 PM
    negan ouf violent.

    diablo pas compris

    nobleswan mais euh ça m'ennuie ce style de jeu...
    diablo posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:25 PM
    voxen un con en vieux français c'est un synonyme de vagin, chatte
    voxen posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:27 PM
    diablo merci, +1 à mon QI.
    negan posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:27 PM
    voxen c'est un p'tit Suisse qui t'apprend ta langue
    nobleswan posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:30 PM
    negan Grave, mais ils avait travaillé aussi sur Brink et Batman Arkham Origins (Le multi) sur la dernière gén. C'est un studio anglais, et Microsoft va faire le XO 19 à londres, peut-être que...

    voxen Try Again
    Tu passe a coté d'une perle atomique.
    voxen posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:30 PM
    negan j'avoue que je m'attendais pas à apprendre un tel truc par Diablo. Je suis surpris et choqué pour les heures à venir
    voxen posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:32 PM
    nobleswan j'ai essayé avec pleins de jeux du genre, j'peux vraiment pas, j'me fais trop chier. Pareil Halo Wars 1 et 2, purge, je me suis jamais autant forcé à finir un jeu, même U4 c'était plus plaisant
    Mais bon c'est Gears, je vais faire un effort.
    nobleswan posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:46 PM
    voxen Tu rate un jeu de fou + une bande son de fou aussi.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZ5Es-0E6H4
    torotoro59 posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:53 PM
    negan negan eeeeeeennnnnnfin
    negan posted the 08/21/2019 at 09:54 PM
    torotoro59
