Gears 5
Gears 5
PC
PC
Microsoft
Microsoft
The Coalition
The Coalition
action
action
Xbox One
Xbox One
Gears Tactics confirmé lui aussi sur XBOX ONE
C'est donc Rod Fergusson lui-même qui confirme que Gears Tactics sortira lui aussi sur XBOX ONE même si l'on pouvait s'en douter.
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/21/2019 at 08:41 PM by diablo
diablo
comments (22)
22
)
kinectical
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 08:45 PM
Il étais putain de temps de le confirmer hein ...
negan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 08:45 PM
negan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 08:46 PM
Pas besoin de changer de PC.
Hop je decalotte
nobleswan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 08:53 PM
Fuck yeah !
Moi qui est poncer Mutant: Road to Eden, alors un jeu du même style avec l'univers Gears ça va être du gore.
negan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 08:57 PM
nobleswan
Faut que Microsoft achète Splash Dommage ils bossent très bien et on de très bonne relations avec TC.
C'est eux qui gère Gears Tactics
Ils pourraient faire d'autres version anniversary etc
voxen
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:08 PM
Arrrrrgh je déteste ce genre de jeux mais j'adore Gears, aidez-moi !
negan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:10 PM
voxen
Je déteste les cons et pourtant je joue avec
Spawnini
et
calishnikov
diablo
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:14 PM
negan
Tu détestes les vagins ?
kirianu
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:16 PM
Enfin la confirmation, manque plus qu'Age of Empire
nobleswan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:16 PM
voxen
Sale fou !
negan
Franchement c'est possible, ils travaillent avec eux depuis un petit moment maintenant. Et surtout ils sont situé dans l'un des trois pays ou Microsoft adorent faire leur emplettes (Tous leur studios sont situé aux US, UK et Canada..).
Ils ont l'air de bien pigé la licence Gears, et ça pourrait devenir le nouveau Playground Games. Ils pourrait travailler sur un Spin off de Gears comme l'a fait PG avec Foza Horizon.
negan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:17 PM
diablo
negan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:19 PM
nobleswan
Regarde leurs bio :
Working on Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, Gears: Tactics, Gears of War 4 Multiplayer, Gears of War: UE
C'est limite un studio Microsoft
voxen
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:19 PM
negan
ouf violent.
diablo
pas compris
nobleswan
mais euh ça m'ennuie ce style de jeu...
diablo
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:25 PM
voxen
un con en vieux français c'est un synonyme de vagin, chatte
voxen
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:27 PM
diablo
merci, +1 à mon QI.
negan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:27 PM
voxen
c'est un p'tit Suisse qui t'apprend ta langue
nobleswan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:30 PM
negan
Grave, mais ils avait travaillé aussi sur Brink et Batman Arkham Origins (Le multi) sur la dernière gén. C'est un studio anglais, et Microsoft va faire le XO 19 à londres, peut-être que...
voxen
Try Again
Tu passe a coté d'une perle atomique.
voxen
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:30 PM
negan
j'avoue que je m'attendais pas à apprendre un tel truc par Diablo. Je suis surpris et choqué pour les heures à venir
voxen
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:32 PM
nobleswan
j'ai essayé avec pleins de jeux du genre, j'peux vraiment pas, j'me fais trop chier. Pareil Halo Wars 1 et 2, purge, je me suis jamais autant forcé à finir un jeu, même U4 c'était plus plaisant
Mais bon c'est Gears, je vais faire un effort.
nobleswan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:46 PM
voxen
Tu rate un jeu de fou + une bande son de fou aussi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZ5Es-0E6H4
torotoro59
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:53 PM
negan
negan
eeeeeeennnnnnfin
negan
posted
the 08/21/2019 at 09:54 PM
torotoro59
