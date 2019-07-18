profile
Batman Beyond : L'intégrale annoncée en Blu-Ray !
Après Batman TAS l'année dernière, voila sa suite futuriste, qui était appelé a l'époque chez nous "Batman la Relève"

C'est prévu pour le 30 Octobre en France.






http://lestoilesheroiques.fr/2019/07/comic-con-batman-beyond-la-serie-animee-bientot-en-blu-ray.html
    posted the 07/18/2019 at 08:50 PM by starlight
    comments (5)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 07/18/2019 at 09:07 PM
    Pas de prix ?
    starlight posted the 07/18/2019 at 09:08 PM
    hijikatamayora13 60€ le coffret normal avec la série, 100€ le coffret deluxe avec notamment le film" le retour du Joker"
    starlight posted the 07/18/2019 at 09:10 PM
    A voir si les prix baisseront
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 07/18/2019 at 09:15 PM
    starlight Ok merci bon je me garde ça en tête au cas où, après Batman TAS était trouvable a 25/30€ a un moment.

    Un coffret Superman l'ange de Metropolis serait pas mal aussi un jour.

    Sans compter la récente sortie de Batman vs tmnt et l'arrivée prochaine de Batman Hush.
    guiguif posted the 07/18/2019 at 09:37 PM
    COOL !
