Pour résumer les choses

Le texte original en entier

L'équipe de développement du prochainà venir en 2020, 14 ans après le dernier épisode, à laissé un mot à l'attention des joueurs.Ce petit message, récemment posté sur leur site Internet commence par une citation deElle a été choisie pour illustrer l'ambition et la volonté du développeur de capturer et retranscrire avec fidélité, l'art, l'essence et la maîtrise du vol.- Ils remercient les joueurs pour les retours chaleureux et le soutien suite à l'annonce du projet lors de l'E3 2019- L'équipe tient a rappeler que le jeu ne trahira pas l'héritage laissé par les productions précédentes, avec le motcomme leitmotiv.- Le PC en lead plate-forme mais une optimisation de la (les) version(s) console(s)- Le projet va supporter l'apport de contenu en provenance de la communauté (mods ?)- L'équipe compte développer le jeu en travaillant étroitement avec la communauté- Support de tous les types de périphériques : Pédales, souris, clavier, manette, etc. (VR ?- Des détails sur l'avancement du projet et les prochaines étapes de développement à venir début Août 2019.