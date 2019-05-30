accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
52
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
cristaleus
,
yamy
,
minbox
,
spawnini
,
plistter
,
e3payne
,
anakaris
,
gantzeur
,
link49
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
lordguyver
,
shanks
,
kira93
,
furtifdor
,
arngrim
,
milo42
,
fullbuster
,
diablass59
,
jwolf
,
eruroraito7
,
jozen15
,
jenicris
,
sonilka
,
misterpixel
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
tolgafury
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
trungz
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
hatefield
,
sora78
,
binou87
,
namxi
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcus62
,
chester
,
gpx
,
makotoniijima
,
walterwhite
,
marchand2sable
,
aym
,
kevisiano
,
smashfan
,
axlenz
,
wadewilson
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
drake99
,
shiroyashagin
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
stefanpsp
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
32
visites since opening :
35532
stefanpsp
> blog
Nouvelle vidéo pour Death Stranding.
Nouvelle vidéo de 30 secondes pour Death Stranding.
Le trailer Japonais dont ces 30 secondes sont extraites
Trailer Jap
tags :
death
kojima
ps4
crackdown 3
stranding
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/30/2019 at 11:42 AM by
stefanpsp
comments (
7
)
ghoulyboy7
posted
the 05/30/2019 at 11:42 AM
stefanpsp
posted
the 05/30/2019 at 11:45 AM
Fixed
lefab88
posted
the 05/30/2019 at 11:48 AM
j'en peu plus ....j'ai tellement de question qui tourne dans ma tête
madd
posted
the 05/30/2019 at 11:59 AM
Le jeu n'a pas de gameplay askiparé!
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/30/2019 at 12:07 PM
Non mais cette musique mais tellement la pression,juste lourd et cette bête
kalas28
posted
the 05/30/2019 at 01:08 PM
osef maintenant que le jeu n'est plus exclu ps4
playstation2008
posted
the 05/30/2019 at 02:03 PM
madd
non mais le jeu n’a pas d’âme même à ce qu’il parait ! D’où la recherche de se « reconnecter ». Pour avoir une âme
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo