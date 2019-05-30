profile
Death Stranding
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
stefanpsp
stefanpsp > blog
Nouvelle vidéo pour Death Stranding.
Nouvelle vidéo de 30 secondes pour Death Stranding.



Le trailer Japonais dont ces 30 secondes sont extraites

Trailer Jap
    posted the 05/30/2019 at 11:42 AM by stefanpsp
    comments (7)
    ghoulyboy7 posted the 05/30/2019 at 11:42 AM
    stefanpsp posted the 05/30/2019 at 11:45 AM
    Fixed
    lefab88 posted the 05/30/2019 at 11:48 AM
    j'en peu plus ....j'ai tellement de question qui tourne dans ma tête
    madd posted the 05/30/2019 at 11:59 AM
    Le jeu n'a pas de gameplay askiparé!
    ravyxxs posted the 05/30/2019 at 12:07 PM
    Non mais cette musique mais tellement la pression,juste lourd et cette bête
    kalas28 posted the 05/30/2019 at 01:08 PM
    osef maintenant que le jeu n'est plus exclu ps4
    playstation2008 posted the 05/30/2019 at 02:03 PM
    madd non mais le jeu n’a pas d’âme même à ce qu’il parait ! D’où la recherche de se « reconnecter ». Pour avoir une âme
