Gunstar
minx
name :
Team Sonic Racing
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
N.C
genre :
course
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
images and videos gallery
Une nouvelle musique pour Team Sonic Racing
SEGA
Sonic Adventure's "Sand Hill" returns in Team Sonic Racing! "Sand Road" features Jun Senoue, Tee Lopes, and Takeshi Taneda on bass. Team Sonic Racing comes out May 21st, 2019, and is available for pre-order now!
http://bit.ly/2yH6Naa
http://bit.ly/2yH6Naa
posted the 12/15/2018 at 12:23 PM by
gunstarred
comments (
1
)
