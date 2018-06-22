profile
Spider-Man
52
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
profile
arkos
0
arkos
articles : 5
visites since opening : 7265
arkos > blog
[PS4] Spider-Man 22/06/18 ?
Je sais, je sais nous sommes le 1er Avril donc c'est à prendre avec des pincettes.

Mais je trouve ça plutôt crédible...

https://twitter.com/roeishafir/status/980206571023151104
    0
    Like
    posted the 04/01/2018 at 12:06 AM by arkos
    comments (7)
    shanks posted the 04/01/2018 at 12:12 AM
    avec la flèche de la souris sur l'écran #crédible
    shincloud posted the 04/01/2018 at 12:14 AM
    shanks
    killia posted the 04/01/2018 at 12:14 AM
    Le festival commence
    ducknsexe posted the 04/01/2018 at 12:15 AM
    sedorikku posted the 04/01/2018 at 12:16 AM
    Ça commence déjà
    arkos posted the 04/01/2018 at 12:16 AM
    Bon bah voila...

    https://twitter.com/insomniacgames/status/980229640370270209
    mrvince posted the 04/01/2018 at 12:24 AM
