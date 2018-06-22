accueil
profile
name :
Spider-Man
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action
[PS4] Spider-Man 22/06/18 ?
Je sais, je sais nous sommes le 1er Avril donc c'est à prendre avec des pincettes.
Mais je trouve ça plutôt crédible...
https://twitter.com/roeishafir/status/980206571023151104
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/01/2018 at 12:06 AM by
arkos
comments (
7
)
shanks
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 12:12 AM
avec la flèche de la souris sur l'écran #crédible
shincloud
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 12:14 AM
shanks
killia
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 12:14 AM
Le festival commence
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 12:15 AM
sedorikku
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 12:16 AM
Ça commence déjà
arkos
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 12:16 AM
Bon bah voila...
https://twitter.com/insomniacgames/status/980229640370270209
mrvince
posted
the 04/01/2018 at 12:24 AM
https://twitter.com/insomniacgames/status/980229640370270209