L'annonce est toute fraiche! A peine quelques minutes!
Le studio Cyan des frères Millers est de retour avec FIRMAMENT, un jeu d'aventure steam punk, dans la lignée de leurs précédentes productions, MYST, RIVEN et Obduction!
le site et les premières images :
http://firmamentgame.com/
From Cyan, the indie studio that brought you Myst and Obduction, comes a new steampunk adventure.
The game of Firmament is a resplendent, magical, journey — a monumental voyage through four diverse and curious realms, working in concert with an ever-present, clockwork companion, and the support and instruction of a long-dead, ethereal mentor.