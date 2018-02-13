accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
35
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
monbouleenmeringue
,
chester
,
voxen
,
diablass59
,
cuthbert
,
aiolia081
,
spawnini
,
iiii
,
nobleswan
,
darkfoxx
,
escobar
,
nduvel
,
minbox
,
twins
,
binou87
,
nekonoctis
,
ballista
,
minx
,
apollokami
,
kyojoueur
,
kenpokan
,
haruto
,
kurosama
,
hado78
,
strifedcloud
,
driver
,
ravyxxs
,
shiroyashagin
,
milo42
,
darknesse
,
torotoro59
,
raph64
,
infamousdvl
,
siil
,
osiris
name :
Sea of Thieves
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Rare
genre :
adventure
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nobleswan
,
iiii
,
minx
,
gat
,
raph64
kirianu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
31
visites since opening :
29914
kirianu
> blog
Sea of Thieves: Image du Kraken
Hier une session de Sea of Thieves incluant le Kraken a eu lieu et quelques images de la bête ont fuité.
http://i.4cdn.org/v/1518499126400.jpg?__cf_waf_tk__=075140002KJhqMoCYQy0JFP_lf6DpIOBCX7o
http://i.4cdn.org/v/1518498789083.jpg?__cf_waf_tk__=076899002AcPS-yOQ8HRd3RYpJZrD5Hzog-Y
http://i.4cdn.org/v/1518498473119.jpg?__cf_waf_tk__=079274002fgQCAPq59pqr7OBKuIfUCPhnvlM
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:37 PM by
kirianu
comments (
8
)
lhommecornichon
posted
the 02/13/2018 at 10:45 PM
Wahou ! j'imaginais pas comme ça du tout
jenicris
posted
the 02/13/2018 at 10:46 PM
Pas mal du tout.
koji
posted
the 02/13/2018 at 10:48 PM
Sa doit etre assez epique.
madness7
posted
the 02/13/2018 at 10:55 PM
Impressionnant, vivement de voir la bête en entier.
voxen
posted
the 02/13/2018 at 11:02 PM
Bon je continue ici
gat
mais en voyant ces images, en solo, je préfère pas savoir ce qui se passe dans cette situation
gat
posted
the 02/13/2018 at 11:09 PM
voxen
Il se passera
ça
je pense.
Au pire, je m'incrusterais dans ta session.
tac93
posted
the 02/13/2018 at 11:11 PM
Impressionant j'espère qu'il y aura d'autres gros boss en plus du kraken
voxen
posted
the 02/13/2018 at 11:12 PM
gat
exactement !
Ce serait avec plaisir, je te préparerai un tonneau de rhum
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Au pire, je m'incrusterais dans ta session.
Ce serait avec plaisir, je te préparerai un tonneau de rhum