name : Sea of Thieves
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Rare
genre : adventure
other versions : PC
kirianu
5
Likes
Likers
kirianu
kirianu > blog
Sea of Thieves: Image du Kraken
Hier une session de Sea of Thieves incluant le Kraken a eu lieu et quelques images de la bête ont fuité.

http://i.4cdn.org/v/1518499126400.jpg?__cf_waf_tk__=075140002KJhqMoCYQy0JFP_lf6DpIOBCX7o
http://i.4cdn.org/v/1518498789083.jpg?__cf_waf_tk__=076899002AcPS-yOQ8HRd3RYpJZrD5Hzog-Y
http://i.4cdn.org/v/1518498473119.jpg?__cf_waf_tk__=079274002fgQCAPq59pqr7OBKuIfUCPhnvlM
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:37 PM by kirianu
    comments (8)
    lhommecornichon posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:45 PM
    Wahou ! j'imaginais pas comme ça du tout
    jenicris posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:46 PM
    Pas mal du tout.
    koji posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:48 PM
    Sa doit etre assez epique.
    madness7 posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:55 PM
    Impressionnant, vivement de voir la bête en entier.
    voxen posted the 02/13/2018 at 11:02 PM
    Bon je continue ici gat mais en voyant ces images, en solo, je préfère pas savoir ce qui se passe dans cette situation
    gat posted the 02/13/2018 at 11:09 PM
    voxen Il se passera ça je pense.

    Au pire, je m'incrusterais dans ta session.
    tac93 posted the 02/13/2018 at 11:11 PM
    Impressionant j'espère qu'il y aura d'autres gros boss en plus du kraken
    voxen posted the 02/13/2018 at 11:12 PM
    gat exactement !

    Ce serait avec plaisir, je te préparerai un tonneau de rhum
