ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
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La one piece team
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name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 04/12/2026
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 451
visites since opening : 2257931
subscribers : 49
bloggers : 9
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L'anime One Piece presente son 29e opening
les episodes


L'opening 29 de One Piece « Luminous » est interprété par Aina the End (opening Dandadan saison 2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X48ZNGHBa8A
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    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson
    posted the 04/12/2026 at 03:20 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    ratchet posted the 04/12/2026 at 03:24 PM
    J’attends l’épisode de ce soir pour le regarder hehe :P
    micheljackson posted the 04/12/2026 at 04:03 PM
    ...bon, pour la 28ème fois, c'est bien en dessous du premier.
    burningcrimson posted the 04/12/2026 at 04:10 PM
    L animation des combats va être folle
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