La one piece team
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 03/15/2024
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 350
visites since opening : 1839083
subscribers : 49
bloggers : 9
One Piece 1110
https://mangamoins.shaeishu.co/?scan=OP1110
    posted the 03/15/2024 at 05:13 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    malroth posted the 03/15/2024 at 05:17 PM
    Au ralenti ce chapitre. Dommage.
    On verra au prochain
    calishnikov posted the 03/15/2024 at 05:22 PM
    C'est court 13 pages...
    jf17 posted the 03/15/2024 at 05:31 PM
    Vivement le prochain chapitre 1111, si oda fait comme d'habitude ça va être une dinguerie
    sylphide posted the 03/15/2024 at 05:57 PM
    Oda nous tease un Zoro pour le chapitre 1111 qui est rattacher au chiffre 1 vue sa prime de 1.111.000.000 assez évidente. Il a faim notre Marimo; parcontre ont passe de 10 minutes à 7 minutes c'est rapide !
    ratchet posted the 03/15/2024 at 06:40 PM
    calishnikov: Il y en a 18/19 comme quasiment tout le temps, les pages doubles comptent pour 2 (d’où le nom :lol chapitre incroyable en tout cas, cet arc est magistral!
