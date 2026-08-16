Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
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Fortnite chapitre 7 saison 4: Système hacké (thème gaming)





Keyart leak work in progress.

Sonic sera dans le BP.

Tout ce qui est Spyro, Crash, Joker, EggMan, Shadow, 99 survive night(Roblox), Megaman, Sora ce sera probablement en vente dans la boutique.
Fortnite
    tags : gaming fortnite chapitre 7 saison 4
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    suzukube
    posted the 08/16/2026 at 04:12 PM by totenteufel
    comments (7)
    suzukube posted the 08/16/2026 at 04:54 PM
    TROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOP TOOOOOOOOOOOOPPPPPP OMG

    Je vais dépenser au moins 100 balles de vbucks la !
    suzukube posted the 08/16/2026 at 04:55 PM
    J'ai vu Crash Bandicoot, Sonic, Megaman
    suzukube posted the 08/16/2026 at 04:56 PM
    Y'a PacMan, Dr Robotnik, bon Blanka était déjà la mais est de retour, va y avoir Chun Li Ryu Cammy Guile, surement Lara Croft aussi Jinx et V ^^ !

    Y'a Personaaaaa 5

    C'est une dinguerie, manque que Samus Aran. (Y'a déjà Kratos et Masterchief)
    suzukube posted the 08/16/2026 at 04:57 PM
    Y'a Raiden de Mortal Kombat ?
    forte posted the 08/16/2026 at 05:09 PM
    Samus ? Tu n'auras AUCUN perso de chez Nintendo
    totenteufel posted the 08/16/2026 at 05:15 PM
    suzukube Skin déjà sorti depuis un moment pour la collection MK, Nintendo refuse de mettre Samus dans Fortnite.
    suzukube posted the 08/16/2026 at 05:39 PM
    totenteufel ouais je sais c'était pendant la saison de chasseurs de prime
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