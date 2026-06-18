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[Charts Japon] Tomodachi Life enfin détronné
Famitsu Sales: Week 24, 2026 (Jun 08 - Jun 14)

01./00. [NSW] Power Pros 2026-2027 (Konami) {2026.06.11} (¥7.700) - 100.976 / NEW
02./01. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 37.888 / 1.347.070 (-24%)
03./03. [NS2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami) {2026.06.04} (¥3.500) - 8.143 / 28.190 (-59%)
04./04. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 7.781 / 1.056.982 (-28%)
05./10. [PS5] Astro Bot (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.09.06} (¥7.255) - 6.533 / 110.250 (+89%)
06./06. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 5.042 / 2.970.496 (-32%)
07./05. [NS2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo) {2026.05.21} (¥7.255) - 4.249 / 64.802 (-48%)
08./02. [NS2] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) {2026.06.03} (¥5.980) - 4.169 / 34.826 (-86%)
09./00. [NS2] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road - NS2 Edition (Level 5) {2026.06.11} (¥8.373) - 3.544 / 15.936
10./08. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 3.379 / 4.222.322 (-23%)

Top 10

NS2 - 6
NSW - 3
PS5 - 1

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    Who likes this ?
    link49, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/18/2026 at 01:08 PM by aeris201
    comments (11)
    ravyxxs posted the 06/18/2026 at 01:18 PM
    aeris201 posted the 06/18/2026 at 01:20 PM
    Konami en force dans les charts avec deux exclusivités sur consoles Nintendo, un jeu de baseball sur Switch 1, un jeu de foot sur Switch 2
    rogeraf posted the 06/18/2026 at 01:27 PM
    Jour de deuil
    vieuxconsoleux posted the 06/18/2026 at 01:58 PM
    Astro bot a eu une promo ou une actu?
    solarr posted the 06/18/2026 at 02:10 PM
    L'augmentation du prix de la NS2 tire toutes les ventes toutes consoles confondues, vers le bas
    cyr posted the 06/18/2026 at 02:48 PM
    solarr les ventes avait explosé avant la hausse. Tous ceux qui voulai l'avoir, l'ont acheté. Maintenant il faut convaincre les futurs potentiel acheteur.
    oreillesal posted the 06/18/2026 at 04:13 PM
    L'ogre Switch 2 qui s'apprête à passer les 6 millions, combien de semaines avant qu'elle engloutisse la pauvre PS5 ?

    Le mystère reste entier
    kidicarus posted the 06/18/2026 at 04:34 PM
    Au moins, maintenant la ps5 arrive a passé devant la switch.
    rendan posted the 06/18/2026 at 06:32 PM
    Konami
    shao posted the 06/19/2026 at 08:04 AM
    Cheh! Les ventes de Switch 2 s'effondrent, and you love to see it!
    hyoga57 posted the 06/19/2026 at 11:12 AM
    aeris201 Le jeu de base-ball est exclusif Switch uniquement en physique.
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