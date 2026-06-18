Famitsu Sales: Week 24, 2026 (Jun 08 - Jun 14)02./01. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo) {2026.04.16} (¥6.480) - 37.888 / 1.347.070 (-24%)03./03. [NS2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami) {2026.06.04} (¥3.500) - 8.143 / 28.190 (-59%)04./04. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 7.781 / 1.056.982 (-28%)05./10. [PS5] Astro Bot (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.09.06} (¥7.255) - 6.533 / 110.250 (+89%)06./06. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 5.042 / 2.970.496 (-32%)07./05. [NS2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo) {2026.05.21} (¥7.255) - 4.249 / 64.802 (-48%)08./02. [NS2] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) {2026.06.03} (¥5.980) - 4.169 / 34.826 (-86%)10./08. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 3.379 / 4.222.322 (-23%)Top 10NS2 - 6NSW - 3PS5 - 1