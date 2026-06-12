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skuldleif > blog
l'interview complete de Matthew Ball Directeur de la stratégie de Xbox


voila interview brut sans biais d'interprétation , ni de troncage
https://youtu.be/rTM-I_HDC9A?si=D30pgLzuWrdcYbkk
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    posted the 06/12/2026 at 04:26 PM by skuldleif
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    oss137 posted the 06/12/2026 at 05:26 PM
    Bien joué merci
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