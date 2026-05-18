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name :
LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
platform :
PC
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
Traveller's Tales
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox Series X
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Playstation 5
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Switch 2
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Lego Batman LOTDK : Les 1er Tests du jeu ! (+ Metacritic)
Nous sommes pour l'instant tout simplement sur le jeu LEGO le mieux noté à ce jour.
Jeux Vidéo.com : 16/20
https://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/2081249/lego-batman-l-heritage-du-chevalier-noir-est-il-la-releve-des-batman-arkham-notre-avis.htm
Gamekult : 7/10
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/lego-batman-legacy-of-the-dark-knight-3050888741/test.html
Gameblog : 8/10
https://www.gameblog.fr/jeu-video/jeux/tests/test-lego-batman-heritage-du-chevalier-noir-716233
Millenium : 85/100
https://www.millenium.org/test/430334.html
Gamereactor : 9/10
https://www.gamereactor.fr/lego-batman-legacy-of-the-dark-knight-2113993/
Le journal du Geek : 9/10
https://www.journaldugeek.com/test/test-lego-batman-lheritage-du-chevalier-noir-ce-que-lhomme-chauve-souris-a-fait-de-mieux-depuis-nolan-et-la-saga-arkham/
Actugaming : 8/10
https://www.actugaming.net/test-lego-batman-heritage-du-chevalier-noir-review-800113/
IGN : 7/10
https://fr.ign.com/lego-batman-legacy-of-the-dark-knight/88558/test-lego-batman-lheritage-du-chevalier-noir-une-brique-de-plus-dans-la-legende
Metacritic : 84/100
https://www.metacritic.com/game/lego-batman-legacy-of-the-dark-knight/
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posted the 05/18/2026 at 01:02 PM by
lightside
comments (
6
)
angelsduck
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 01:07 PM
Je l'ai depuis samedi, je suis à quelques heures de jeu et oui il est vraiment cool. Un vrai plaisir de parcourir les différents films avec le gameplay à la Arkham
lightside
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 01:12 PM
angelsduck
La chance. ^^ Techniquement, est-ce qu'il tient bien la route sur consoles ? Aucun bug à signaler ?
barret49201
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 01:21 PM
J'hésite entre ps5 et Switch 2
negan
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 01:28 PM
Bien content d'avoir preco
lightside
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 01:28 PM
barret49201
La version Switch 2 n'a pas encore de date de sortie pour info. Je voulais le prendre sur cette plate-forme mais du coup ce sera sur PC en espérant qu'il tourne bien dessus.
barret49201
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 01:29 PM
lightside
oui mais par contre ça sera bien une full cartouche.
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