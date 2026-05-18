profile
LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
1
Likers
name : LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Traveller's Tales
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch 2
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
lightside
16
Likes
Likers
lightside
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 263
visites since opening : 646134
lightside > blog
all
Lego Batman LOTDK : Les 1er Tests du jeu ! (+ Metacritic)
Nous sommes pour l'instant tout simplement sur le jeu LEGO le mieux noté à ce jour.



Jeux Vidéo.com : 16/20

https://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/2081249/lego-batman-l-heritage-du-chevalier-noir-est-il-la-releve-des-batman-arkham-notre-avis.htm

Gamekult : 7/10

https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/lego-batman-legacy-of-the-dark-knight-3050888741/test.html

Gameblog : 8/10

https://www.gameblog.fr/jeu-video/jeux/tests/test-lego-batman-heritage-du-chevalier-noir-716233

Millenium : 85/100

https://www.millenium.org/test/430334.html

Gamereactor : 9/10

https://www.gamereactor.fr/lego-batman-legacy-of-the-dark-knight-2113993/

Le journal du Geek : 9/10

https://www.journaldugeek.com/test/test-lego-batman-lheritage-du-chevalier-noir-ce-que-lhomme-chauve-souris-a-fait-de-mieux-depuis-nolan-et-la-saga-arkham/

Actugaming : 8/10

https://www.actugaming.net/test-lego-batman-heritage-du-chevalier-noir-review-800113/

IGN : 7/10

https://fr.ign.com/lego-batman-legacy-of-the-dark-knight/88558/test-lego-batman-lheritage-du-chevalier-noir-une-brique-de-plus-dans-la-legende

Metacritic : 84/100

https://www.metacritic.com/game/lego-batman-legacy-of-the-dark-knight/

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/18/2026 at 01:02 PM by lightside
    comments (6)
    angelsduck posted the 05/18/2026 at 01:07 PM
    Je l'ai depuis samedi, je suis à quelques heures de jeu et oui il est vraiment cool. Un vrai plaisir de parcourir les différents films avec le gameplay à la Arkham
    lightside posted the 05/18/2026 at 01:12 PM
    angelsduck La chance. ^^ Techniquement, est-ce qu'il tient bien la route sur consoles ? Aucun bug à signaler ?
    barret49201 posted the 05/18/2026 at 01:21 PM
    J'hésite entre ps5 et Switch 2
    negan posted the 05/18/2026 at 01:28 PM
    Bien content d'avoir preco
    lightside posted the 05/18/2026 at 01:28 PM
    barret49201 La version Switch 2 n'a pas encore de date de sortie pour info. Je voulais le prendre sur cette plate-forme mais du coup ce sera sur PC en espérant qu'il tourne bien dessus.
    barret49201 posted the 05/18/2026 at 01:29 PM
    lightside oui mais par contre ça sera bien une full cartouche.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo