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Mon avatar prend vie
J'ai terminé ce gros Sagat, j'aime beaucoup le boulot du sculpteur il a réussi à bien retranscrire le perso et la pose est ultradynamique.
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posted the 05/18/2026 at 08:43 AM by
baalmung
comments (
4
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bladagun
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 09:00 AM
Tu as géré les ombres tel un giga chad
baalmung
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 09:03 AM
Cimer
Bladagun
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 09:28 AM
Wow magnifique
baalmung
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 09:38 AM
marchand2sable
Merci j'aime bien le résultat
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