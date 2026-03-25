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greggy
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torotoro59
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liquidus
name :
Alan Wake 2
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Epic Games
developer :
Remedy
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
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Je découvre Alan Wake 2
Allez hop !
Après le Remastered et ses 2 DLC, c'est parti (avec un train de retard, comme d'habitude...) POUR LA SUITE !
Ma découverte commentée ci dessous, bon visionnage.
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posted the 03/25/2026 at 06:11 PM by
obi69
comments (
3
)
darkwii
posted
the 03/25/2026 at 07:49 PM
Tu vas kiffer
sickjackz
posted
the 03/25/2026 at 08:36 PM
Tres moyen mais heureusement tres au dessus du premier.
bgame93
posted
the 03/25/2026 at 08:44 PM
La chance
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