profile
Alan Wake 2
3
Likers
name : Alan Wake 2
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Epic Games
developer : Remedy
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
28
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1213
visites since opening : 2037026
obi69 > blog
all
Je découvre Alan Wake 2
Allez hop !

Après le Remastered et ses 2 DLC, c'est parti (avec un train de retard, comme d'habitude...) POUR LA SUITE !

Ma découverte commentée ci dessous, bon visionnage.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/25/2026 at 06:11 PM by obi69
    comments (3)
    darkwii posted the 03/25/2026 at 07:49 PM
    Tu vas kiffer
    sickjackz posted the 03/25/2026 at 08:36 PM
    Tres moyen mais heureusement tres au dessus du premier.
    bgame93 posted the 03/25/2026 at 08:44 PM
    La chance
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo