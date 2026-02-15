profile
Mina the Hollower
name : Mina the Hollower
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Yacht Club Games
developer : Yacht Club Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Switch
all
Découverte de Mina : The Hollower
Annoncée il y a 2 jours comme exclusive à la Ps5 pendant le State of Play, la démo de Mina The Hollower est la prochaine video de découverte que je vous propose.

Bon visionnage

La chaine - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
