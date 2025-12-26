[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 115,729 (2,573,736)[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 72,820 (1,470,354)[SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 54,096 (957,286)[SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 49,220 (377,044)[SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 26,323 (158,381)[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 22,898 (199,905)[SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 16,165 (419,948 )[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 16,038 (4,094,207)[SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 14,268 (111,628 )[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 13,352 (8,297,279)[SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 11,214 (137,675)[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 11,155 (5,843,211)[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,11,053 (6,499,342)[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 10,817 (1,440,279)[NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 7,966 (125,630)[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 7,387 (166,272)[SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 5,653 (129,581)[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 5,490 (465,384)[SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 5,322 (46,466)[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 5,147 (4,496,901)[NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 4,966 (310,027)[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,896 (5,648,017)[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,742 (1,672,968 )[NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 4,704 (210,228 )[NSW] Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island! (Nippon Columbia, 11/20/25) – 4,485 (13,496)[NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 4,321 (27,857)[SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 4,168 (80,733)[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3,851 (1,249,092)Choquant mais presque habituel depuis quelques années mais aussi simplement logique vu la période:il n'y a aucun jeu playstation dans le Top 30....pas de sortie de jeu playstation et la période de nowel explique ce fait.Alors on notera encore que la Switch 2 domine le top 10 mais passé le top 10 c'est la Switch 1 qui domine.Dragon Quest 1&2 HD2D semble proche du million si on ajoute le demat et les scores de la version PS5.Le truc le plus choquant si on regarde vers les éditeurs tiers, c'est l'absence totale de Sega dans ce top 30.