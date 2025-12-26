HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
newtechnix > blog
Dernier Top 30 - 2025
[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 115,729 (2,573,736)
[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 72,820 (1,470,354)
[SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 54,096 (957,286)
[SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 49,220 (377,044)
[SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 26,323 (158,381)
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 22,898 (199,905)
[SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 16,165 (419,948 )
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 16,038 (4,094,207)
[SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 14,268 (111,628 )
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 13,352 (8,297,279)

[NSW] Yuukyuu Gensoukyoku Revival (TAITO, 12/18/25) – 11,263 (New)
[SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 11,214 (137,675)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 11,155 (5,843,211)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,11,053 (6,499,342)
[NSW] Olympia Soiree Catharsis (Idea Factory, 12/18/25) – 10,969 (New)
[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 10,817 (1,440,279)
[NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 7,966 (125,630)
[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 7,387 (166,272)
[SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 5,653 (129,581)
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 5,490 (465,384)
[SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 5,322 (46,466)
[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintend0, 09/09/22) – 5,147 (4,496,901)
[NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 4,966 (310,027)
[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,896 (5,648,017)
[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,742 (1,672,968 )
[NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 4,704 (210,228 )
[NSW] Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island! (Nippon Columbia, 11/20/25) – 4,485 (13,496)
[NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 4,321 (27,857)
[SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 4,168 (80,733)
[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3,851 (1,249,092)

Choquant mais presque habituel depuis quelques années mais aussi simplement logique vu la période:
il n'y a aucun jeu playstation dans le Top 30....pas de sortie de jeu playstation et la période de nowel explique ce fait.

Alors on notera encore que la Switch 2 domine le top 10 mais passé le top 10 c'est la Switch 1 qui domine.

Dragon Quest 1&2 HD2D semble proche du million si on ajoute le demat et les scores de la version PS5.

Le truc le plus choquant si on regarde vers les éditeurs tiers, c'est l'absence totale de Sega dans ce top 30.
    posted the 12/26/2025 at 09:56 AM by newtechnix
    comments (4)
    cyr posted the 12/26/2025 at 10:05 AM
    C'est pas choquant. C'est juste que sony paye son choix de proposer rien (miscrosoft est hors course au japon).

    D'ailleurs si les tiers multiplie les portages sur switch2.........c'est simple a comprendre vu le score de la switch 1 dans le monde.

    Microsoft peine avec sa xbox série, et sony n'augmente pas sont public, voir même et en recul par rapport a la ps4......

    Il faut pas négliger nintendo. Et il faut aussi essayer de convaincre sont public. Car oui on peut être fan de Mario, mais jouer a autre choses....
    senseisama posted the 12/26/2025 at 11:25 AM
    Metroid prime 4 dans le néant abyssal du cosmos
    cyr posted the 12/26/2025 at 11:39 AM
    senseisama tu fais une fixation sur lui. Tu a pas le jeux. C'est étrange.
    senseisama posted the 12/26/2025 at 11:45 AM
    cyr que j'ai le jeux ou oas ça ne change rien sur ne fait qui un gros four. Bien essayer lobsede nintendo
