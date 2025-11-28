1 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 195,594 (New)

2 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 67,068 (2,202,125)

3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 28,480 (1,271,576)

4 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 28,074 (118,780)

5 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 22,060 (798,015)

6 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – (Konami, 11/13/25) – 20,751 (77,558 )

7 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 9,129 (101,121)

8 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 8,302 (286,589)

9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,909 (4,050,014)

10 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,908 (8,258,611)

11 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 4,836 (378,576)

12 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 4,754 (108,179)

13 [NSW] R-Type Delta: HD Boosted (City Connection, 11/20/25) – 3,325 (New)

14 [NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 3,324 (15,525)

15 [NSW] Tetsudou Nippon! RealPro Choukyori Unten! (Sonic Powered, 11/20/25) – 3,057 (New)

16 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision, 11/14/25) – 2,899 (15,210)

17 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 2,881 (100,714)

18 [NSW] Sumikkogurashi (Nippon Columbia, 11/20/25) – 2,532 (New)

19 [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 2,492 (113,664)

20 [NSW] Model Debut4 #nicola (FuRyu, 11/20/25) – 2,351 (New)

21 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 2,337 (68,429)

22 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,299 (1,414,515)

23 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,234 (5,816,537)

24 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2,041 (6,472,585)

25 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 1,962 (81,208 )

26 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,891 (184,535)

27 [NSW] Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 1,651 (149,785)

28 [SW2] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 1,635 (8,491)

29 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,547 (5,634,630)

30 [PS5] S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (GSC Game World, 11/20/25) – 1,519 (New)