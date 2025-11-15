1 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 73,183 (New)

2 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 54,904 (1,205,487)

3 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 54,413 (2,071,827)

4 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 32,682 (264,932)

5 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 29,662 (750,484)

6 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 13,011 (97,467)

7 [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 10,261 (107,073)

8 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 8,378 (371,140)

9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,422 (8,248,840)

10 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 5,356 (75,139)

11 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,785 (4,041,032)

12 [NSW] Magical Craft: Neko to Mahou no Dress (Imagineer, 11/06/25) – 4,709 (New)

13 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 3,850 (94,146)

14 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,279 (6,467,988 )

15 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,209 (1,409,700)

16 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 3,203 (180,276)

17 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 2,108 (146,337)

18 [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 2,021 (831,959)

19 [NSW] Tales of Xillia Remastered (Bandai Namco, 10/30/25) – 2,012 (12,382)

20 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1,964 (1,658,406)

21 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 1,948 (5,812,510)

22 [NSW] Once Upon a Katamari (Bandai Namco, 10/23/25) – 1,787 (22,521)

23 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,719 (5,631,752)

24 [PS5] Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts, 10/10/25) – 1,684 (40,226)

25 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,559 (38,474)

26 [NSW] ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 7 (SNK, 11/06/25) – 1,484 (New)

27 [NSW] ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 8 (SNK, 11/06/25) – 1,388 (New)

28 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,345 (32,468 )

29 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,314 (65,232)

30 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,286 (195,417)