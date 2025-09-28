profile
Guitar Hero : Warriors of Rock
0
Likers
name : Guitar Hero : Warriors of Rock
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Neversoft Entertainment
genre : music
multiplayer : oui (local-online)
european release date : 09/24/2010
us release date : 09/28/2010
other versions : PlayStation 3 - Nintendo Wii - Nintendo 3DS -
official website : http://hub.guitarhero.com/roadblock
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
darkxehanort94
9
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 496
visites since opening : 1034494
darkxehanort94 > blog
all
La Chute de Guitar Héro ! (Conkerax)
♫ C'est la faute du Méchant Bobby ! ♫

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/28/2025 at 01:06 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    altendorf posted the 09/28/2025 at 01:12 PM
    Si seulement la licence était restée dans la droite lignée des premiers opus, au lieu de basculer vers quelque chose de plus réaliste à la Rocksmith.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo