0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Guitar Hero : Warriors of Rock
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Neversoft Entertainment
genre :
music
multiplayer :
oui (local-online)
european release date :
09/24/2010
us release date :
09/28/2010
other versions :
PlayStation 3
-
Nintendo Wii
-
Nintendo 3DS
-
official website :
http://hub.guitarhero.com/roadblock
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
sorakairi86
,
kurosama
,
plistter
darkxehanort94
articles :
496
visites since opening :
1034494
darkxehanort94
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
La Chute de Guitar Héro ! (Conkerax)
♫ C'est la faute du Méchant Bobby ! ♫
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/28/2025 at 01:06 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
1
)
altendorf
posted
the 09/28/2025 at 01:12 PM
Si seulement la licence était restée dans la droite lignée des premiers opus, au lieu de basculer vers quelque chose de plus réaliste à la Rocksmith.
