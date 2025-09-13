accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
12
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
chester
,
eldren
,
parisesport
,
neckbreaker71
,
jeuxmobile
,
trichejeux
,
rabbitroad
,
cannabidiol
,
cannatonic
,
isiel
,
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Activision Blizzard
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
sorakairi86
,
kurosama
,
plistter
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
493
visites since opening :
1026867
darkxehanort94
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
JDG parle de Blizzard !
Avant que Satan Activision se pointe.
Une entreprise qui arrive a faire de plus en plus de crush a chaque jeu. Mais qui restait relativement bon enfant.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/13/2025 at 01:09 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
4
)
micheljackson
posted
the 09/13/2025 at 01:27 PM
Avant/Après...
https://imgur.com/a/dMWCdnB
burningcrimson
posted
the 09/13/2025 at 01:28 PM
The rise and fall of Blizzard...
defcon5
posted
the 09/13/2025 at 01:50 PM
Le crunch, à l'époque, c'était dingue.
nyseko
posted
the 09/13/2025 at 05:16 PM
Il a parlé des brevets de Nintendo aussi ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
https://imgur.com/a/dMWCdnB