Suikoden I & II HD Remaster
name : Suikoden I & II HD Remaster
platform : Switch
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 Switch -
obi69
Je découvre en Live le tout 1er Suikoden


Je n'ai jamais eu l'occasion de faire les 2 premiers Suikoden.

Je pars donc à l'aventure à travers le remake HD !

A tout de suite sur le tchat !
    posted the 05/17/2025 at 05:08 PM by obi69
